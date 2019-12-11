ATF wants help IDing Woonsocket arson suspect, offers $5K reward

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are offering a reward up to $5,000 for help identifying a suspect who committed breaking and entering, and arson at the Sport Systems Bag Corporation in Woonsocket back in April.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering the reward to whoever can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved.

Firefighters responded to the business for a report of a fire on April 5, around 1:30 a.m. Once the fire was extinguished, the State Fire Marshal’s Office found the fire to be incendiary and suspicious.

Video surveillance from the scene shows a white male unlawfully entering the building and rummaging around before taking down an American flag hanging on the wall, folding it in military fashion, then placing it inside his backpack.

The suspect is described as a thin white male with glasses and short hair.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a purple bandana on his head with another hanging from his pants, a purple shirt, a long chain around his neck and a hooded coat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rhode Island Arson Tip Line at (401) 383-7723.