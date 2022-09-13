PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old man will be sentenced later this year for setting a series of fires inside a Woonsocket mill building back in 2019.

Jacob E. Lahousse pleaded guilty Monday to an arson charge in federal court, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Court documents show Lahousse used a ladder to enter the rear of the building, which housed at least two businesses. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed him walking around collecting various items before setting three separate fires: one on a desktop computer in the basement, another on a piece of fabric in the basement, and one more on a couch in a first-floor office.

Prosecutors said Lahousse also smashed several surveillance cameras and computers, ransacked offices, and tried to break into a safe.

When Lahousse was arrested in Blackstone, Mass., he was found to be in possession of two checkbooks belonging to one of the business owners, according to prosecutors.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.