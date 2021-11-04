Arson suspect arrested by Pawtucket police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man has been arrested and charged with setting several fires in the city earlier this week.

Helder Mendonca Cardoso, 25, is due in court Thursday to be arraigned on four counts of first-degree arson and one count of fourth-degree arson, according to Pawtucket police.

Within minutes of each other Monday morning, police said they found a trash bin on fire on East Street, a large pile of trash on fire on Sabin Street, and three separate fires on Broadway: a trash bin, a rental truck, and a liquor store.

The arrest comes one day after police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case.

Surveillance video obtained by 12 News shows a person outside Rick’s Liquors just before a trash bin burst into flames. The store was damaged and had to close that day to clean up the mess.