CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the Hotel for Homeless Dogs on Sept. 28.

Cumberland police say 57-year-old Deborah Dyson is charged with one count of breaking and entering.

Police were not aware of any damage to the property, however, they said retail clothing items and a portable speaker were reportedly stolen from the Martin Street business.

No animals were harmed in the incident, according to police.