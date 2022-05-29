WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police said they have made an arrest in a deadly crash earlier this month.

Amber Guerin, 25, of Woonsocket, was arraigned on Wednesday on felony charges that include driving so as to endanger resulting in death and driving so as to endanger resulting in injury in a crash that killed 58 year-old Christina Perez of Burrillville.

According to a report, on May 3, witnesses told police they saw Guerin’s car run the stop sign at Harris Ave. and Blackstone St. going well over the speed limit and did not attempt to stop, crashing into Perez’s SUV.

Perez was taken to Landmark Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries, but she later died.

Officers found Guerin trapped in her vehicle that had flipped over and was on fire. She, along with a passenger in Perez’s vehicle, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Guerin also faces three charges it the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal, including a second offense charge for speeding at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

She is expected in Providence District Court on Thursday.