Arrest in Warwick murder case renews hope of solving others

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman is continuing to search for answers as to who killed her father more than a decade ago.

On August 29, 2008, Carl Seebeck, 62, was shot and killed while walking to the bus stop on Broadway in Pawtucket.

His daughter, Kristen Buttler, said her father was on his way to work at the Amtrak parking garage. Butler was 39 years old at the time.

“I was just totally beside myself,” Butler said. “You go through the stages of mourning, but it’s different when your loved one is murdered and it’s unsolved.”

At the time, investigators believed the shooting was random and could have been the result of an attempted robbery.

Seebeck’s family offered a reward for information about the murder.

In 2011, a lead took the Rhode Island State Police dive team to a local pond to search for the murder weapon, but they did not find it.

“I would just like to ask why,” Butler said. “‘Why did you do this? You killed a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather.'”

The Warwick Police Department recently cracked the murder case of John “Jack” Fay, saying DNA evidence was key in tracking down his killer.

Butler said she is thrilled for the Fay family to finally have closure. She said their story is just another reason why she will continue to fight for justice for her dad.

But, Butler said she fears in her father’s case, investigators do not have DNA evidence.

In December, Pawtucket Detective Susan Cormier spearheaded a project to print a deck of cards with the faces of cold case victims on each card. She, along with other detectives across the state, hope the cards will draw interest in the cases and possibly uncover new leads.

“We will always have hope. The cards itself gave me great hope,” Butler said.

Butler said her father’s murder haunts her to this day. She said that is the reason she will never stop searching for answers.

“We need closure,” Butler said. “Not just the family. the community.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this case, or any other case featured on the deck of cards, should call 1-877-RI-SOLVE or visit Cormier’s Facebook Page, Cold Case RI.