PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at McCoy Market in Pawtucket.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
There’s no word on what the suspect was armed with, or what was taken.
by: Jacqui Gomersall
