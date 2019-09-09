Anti-ICE activists to protest Wyatt facility again

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — After a violent incident outside the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls nearly a month ago, activists against the facility’s relationship with federal immigration officials say they plan to protest again Monday night.

The prison has been under scrutiny for several months after entering an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house detainees while they await trial.

Protest organizer Aaron Regunberg told Eyewitness News the facility’s board is set to hold a vote about its agreement with ICE Monday evening.

However, an agenda filed on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website does not list any vote.

Five people were hospitalized after a truck driven by a Wyatt corrections officer plowed into a crowd of protesters. The Attorney General’s Office and Rhode Island State Police are currently investigating the incident, including the use of pepper spray on protestors.

Regunberg said protestors are expected to gather outside Monday night’s meeting at 5:30 p.m.

This story has been edited from its original version to clarify the scheduled vote with information on Monday’s agenda from the Secretary of State’s office and also to provide attribution about the planned protest.