PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket animal shelter celebrated its grand reopening Monday after being shut down for three years.

The Paul J. Wildenhain Memorial Animal Shelter was forced to close in early 2020 due to a staffing shortage.

The facility, located in Slater Park, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said there are a handful of animals looking for forever homes, including dogs, cats and rabbits.

Photo: City of Pawtucket

