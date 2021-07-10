Amber Alert canceled after infant, vehicle located; search still on for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An Amber Alert has been canceled after police located an infant who they say was inside a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was found on Nellie Street in Providence, which is less than a mile from where the infant was taken on Ann Mary Street.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, gray sneakers, and a medical mask.

A resident at Franklin Place described the moment when the family was reunited with their baby boy.

“All of a sudden I hear the sirens, I come downstairs and I see all police, I come walking down over here and I see them carrying a child maybe 7 or 8 months old and the family coming grabbing it, caressing the baby and just crying and they swept them away,” Roland Watts recalled.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100.