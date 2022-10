PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers who use I-95 North in Pawtucket may want to find a different route to work Thursday morning.

All travel lanes were blocked at Exit 42 (US 1/Broadway/Cottage Street) due to a fiery crash around 6:30 a.m., according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

RIDOT reported there are injuries, but no further information was released.

Video shows at least three cars were involved.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

