After months of repairs, Pawtucket set to re-open fire station

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After undergoing several months of renovations, the City of Pawtucket will be re-opening Fire Station 3 on Columbus Avenue this weekend.

Renovations to the building began back in April and addressed several health and safety concerns, including a leaking roof, electrical issues and plumbing problems.

In addition, a partition was installed so female firefighters could have a separate place to sleep.

Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves thanked the public for their patience during the repairs and reiterated the need for the initial closure.

“Our main priorities continue to be the safety of our residents, maintaining effective response times, and the health and safety of our firefighters,” she said.

In addition to the renovations, the city also purchased an additional rescue vehicle to add to its fleet.

“Our residents’ safety is our top priority,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said. “The vast majority of calls for service in this community are for emergency medical services. We are investing the taxpayers’ dollars where they are needed.”

Repairs to Fire Station 3 cost the city approximately $300,000.