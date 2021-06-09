After Lincoln break-in, police urge neighbors to remain vigilant

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a case of breaking and entering on Reservoir Avenue in Lincoln early Sunday morning, according to Lincoln Police Captain Philip Gould.

A resident called police about 4 a.m. Sunday, saying the front door of their home had been left open and someone had rummaged through personal items and left them scattered on the kitchen floor.

Once officers arrived at the home, they determined a would-be burglar appeared to have gotten in the home through a bathroom window. The suspect also appeared to have rifled through a vehicle parked in the driveway.

There’s no word on a possible suspect yet, but detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Kyle Wingate at (401) 333-8489.

In the meantime, police are also advising residents to make sure they are keeping their vehicles and homes locked and secured, and to report suspicious activity by calling the police department directly at (401) 333-1111.