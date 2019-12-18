Affidavit: Twin River kickback scheme discovered during exec’s gaming license renewal

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly unsealed search warrants reveal the investigation into a kickback scheme at Twin River stemmed from a routine license application.

Michael Barlow, a now-former executive for Twin River, was indicted Tuesday and accused of accepting bribes from food court vendor Yehuda Amar in exchange for steering lucrative business contracts his way.

Amar’s business associate Jill Feldman has also been charged and accused of failing to file corporate tax returns and report business income for Shai RI, Inc. from 2016-2018.

Barlow’s home and the Lincoln casino were searched back in June. Court documents reveal Barlow’s gaming license was expiring and when he applied for a new one, the R.I. State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit discovered he had a significant financial relationship with Amar.

The search warrants show Barlow never disclosed his financial relationship with Amar to Twin River’s General manager Craig Sculos, who was interviewed as part of the investigation.

All three suspects were released on bail following their court appearances Tuesday.

Twin River said they fully cooperated in the investigation and will continue to do so as the case makes it way through the court system.