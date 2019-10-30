‘It’s not too late’: Protesters continue push for Wyatt to end ICE contract

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters are outraged after the Wyatt Detention Center’s Board of Directors voted to approve an updated agreement with the prison’s bondholders Wednesday night.

Never Again Action – an advocacy group that has been pushing for the prison to end its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – argues that the agreement does not address concerns raised in their demonstrations.

Protesters argue that the vote prevents the prison from terminating the ICE contract and denies the city any role in oversight or management of the facility.

“This agreement may have some new language, but substantively it doubles down on the same anti-immigrant, profit-driven collaboration with ICE that we’ve been fighting for months,” Never Again Action organizer and spokesperson Aaron Regunberg said.

Chairman James Lombardi said the board’s job is to ensure the prison doesn’t go into receivership – which would mean public input would not be considered in how the facility operates.

Lombardi added that the board “can’t change federal immigration policy or the federal court order we are subject to.” He said the first priority for the board is to pay off the prison’s bondholders.

“Once we establish a positive cash flow, we can then be more selective on detainees and restructure the Wyatt,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi said he has toured the prison himself and said he was impressed with what he saw.

“I can assure you that all detainees are being treated humanely, and have access to all of the legal, health care and religious services they are required to be afforded,” he said.

The vote comes one week after Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha decided not to charge the correctional officers involved in an incident outside the prison that occurred over the summer.

The incident stemmed from a demonstration outside the facility back in August. Members of Never Again Action were blocking off a staff parking lot when a pickup truck drove at them.

Protesters then began yelling at the driver – former Captain Thomas Woodworth – and banging on his truck, prompting a group of correctional officers to pepper spray the crowd. After a months-long investigation, none of the officers involved – including Woodworth – were charged in the incident.

Never Again Action expressed frustration after Neronha’s decision was announced and on Wednesday, members released a new statement saying they are recommitting “to their call for immediate action to end collaboration with ICE.”

Lombardi said while the board respects the advocacy group’s concerns and right to protest, he is asking them to be respectful and not interfere with the prison’s day to day operations.