Acupuncturist charged with sexual assault; police seek additional victims

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An acupuncturist is facing sexual assault charges as police investigate an alleged incident at his Pawtucket business late last year.

Detectives arrested Dr. Luguang Luo on one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault Tuesday afternoon.

Luo, 64, of Seekonk, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.

Police began investigating Luo last month after learning about an alleged sexual assault they say took place at his Prospect Street business, The Center for Natural Healing, between October 2019 and December 2019.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police learned there may be additional victims.

Anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Luo is urged to contact Detective David Silva at (401) 727-9100 ext. 760 or Detective Andrew Torres at (401) 727-9100 ext. 769.