PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Rhode Island is suing the city of Pawtucket on behalf of five firefighters whose personal lockers were searched by an officer without their knowledge or consent.

The lawsuit claims the searches violated the firefighters’ Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and a state law protecting privacy.

The searches stemmed from an investigation into firefighter Patrick White, who was arrested over the summer on two counts each of carrying a pistol or revolver without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The lawsuit argues that a search warrant obtained by officer Mario Comella for White’s personal vehicle “did not extend to White’s personal locker” in Fire Station 6.

“There was no indication White brought anything into the station or that there was anything of interest in White’s locker,” the lawsuit reads, adding that the search warrant also “made no mention of personal lockers or any search of lockers or anything else in the station.”

Despite this, the lawsuit claims Comella searched the personal lockers of at least 11 firefighters while they were away from the station.

“This incident was an egregious invasion of the privacy of these firefighters, and as intrusive as if the police had rummaged through a dresser drawer in their homes without a warrant,” ACLU cooperating attorney Richard Sinapi said. “We look forward to vindicating their right to privacy against such clearly unjustifiable intrusions.”

The lawsuit notes that each firefighter has two distinct lockers — one for personal belongings and another for work gear.

“There is a strict segregation of work material and personal effects between the two lockers, and each locker is used exclusively for either work or personal items, respectively,” the lawsuit explains.

The personal lockers are located within a private residential space that serves as “the firefighters’ home away from home during their long shifts … which allows them to perform their job duties for such long and continuous periods of time,” according the lawsuit.

The lawsuit notes that Comella searched the firefighters’ personal lockers with the consent of Pawtucket Fire Chief John Trenteseaux.

Trenteseaux requested the station’s engine and ambulance be brought to the repair shop and department headquarters, “so that no firefighter was present at the fire station during the search,” the lawsuit adds.

The lawsuit seeks a court order declaring the searches unconstitutional, barring future searches of the firefighters’ personal lockers without a search warrant. It also requires the destruction of information obtained from those illegal searches, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

“Our personal lockers at the station are more than just metal boxes; they are a bit of home where we keep pieces of our private lives and our private belongings while we are serving the community,” said Pawtucket firefighter Noah LeBlanc, who’s named in the lawsuit. “The unauthorized search of our personal lockers was not just a deep betrayal of the trust and an invasion of our privacy, but a clear violation of our Fourth Amendment rights to be free from unreasonable searches.”

“This lawsuit is our stand to rebuild that trust and ensure that our constitutional rights, along with those of others, are vigorously protected,” he continued.

In a statement to 12 News, a city spokesperson explained that following White’s arrest, a “new, separate concern” was brought to their attention by other firefighters regarding the possibility of additional firearms within the shared locker space.

“Thankfully, the police department responded and no tragic incidents occurred,” the spokesperson said.

The city spokesperson declined to comment further due to pending litigation.