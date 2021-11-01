Arson investigation underway after 5 fires break out within minutes in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Five fires that started overnight in the same area of Pawtucket are now being investigated as arson, according to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin.

McLaughlin tells 12 News that “all five of the fires are connected,” and his office is working with Pawtucket police to review surveillance and doorbell cameras near the scenes.

Crews first responded to a structure fire on Sabin Street around 2:45 a.m. Battalion Chief Dave Cairrao said they arrived to find flames on the side of the building that may have spread to the interior.

Within a matter of minutes, firefighters were called to Broadway for a fire that started beside a building. In the same area, firefighters said they found a rental box truck that was smoking.

A short distance away on East Street, crews received a call about a fire at East Street Liquors and then another at Rick’s Liquors located at Broadway and Tingley Street.

“It’s a very abnormal event,” Cairrao said. “I can’t speak about how if they’re related or they’re not related, that’s why the BCI and fire marshal’s offices are here, but it is certainly an abnormal event to have, the amount of fires, all exterior, and all in such a short period of time.”

Most of the damage was confined to the outside of the buildings, according to Cairrao.

The scenes on Sabin Street and at Rick’s Liquors were the only two that appeared to have significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and tune in to 12 News at Noon for a live report.