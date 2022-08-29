PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — City officials announced Monday that another 1.87 miles of Pawtucket roads will be repaved before the end of the year.

The streets to be repaved next include:

Blodgett Avenue

Columbia Avenue

Longfellow Street

Naushon Court

Sharon Avenue

Harvey Street

Chestnut Street

Waterman Street

Hancock Street

Court Street

Pine Street

Concord Street

Howard Avenue

Amey Street

Exchange Court

This will bring the total of repaved streets in the city to 80% since a $19 million investment in improving the streets was implemented in 2011, according to the city.

“The city continues to make significant progress in providing better roads for our residents and businesses,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “We thank the residents who have supported the bond initiatives that continue to make increasing our quality of life possible. We also thank the community for your patience throughout the construction process.”