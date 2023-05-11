PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was caught delivering crack cocaine while on supervised release, U.S Attorney Zachary Cunha announced.

Estefano J. Lobo, 31, pleaded guilty last year to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute.

Back in March 2022, detectives watched as Lobo hand-delivered crack cocaine to another person, according to Cunha. Lobo was found with 1.35 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest, and a search of his home turned up another 98.45 grams of cocaine, $7,652 in cash, and tools associated with manufacturing drugs.

Cunha said Lobo has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2010. This was his ninth felony conviction.

Following his prison term, he’ll be on supervised release for three years.