PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in Pawtucket early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to the multi-family home on Hope Street, off Mineral Spring Avenue, around 2 a.m. found heavy smoke throughout the building.

There was a report of a person trapped in the basement but Fire Chief David Cairrao said no one was found inside — it’s believed they weren’t home when the fire broke out.

Cairrao said a woman was rescued from the third floor, but was treated on scene and will be OK.

Gas and electricity have been shut off to the building and the Red Cross is now finding accommodations for the seven adults and two teens who have been displaced.

“The amount of damage to the basement and where the fire was located is compromised, piping and electric wiring so it would be dangerous to continue to keep power to the house,” Cairrao said.

No word on what may have caused the fire.