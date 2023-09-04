CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a home in Central Falls Monday morning, displacing the nine residents that lived there.

Firefighters rushed to Perry Street around 10:30 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke on the second floor.

Central Falls Fire Captain Jean-Marc Laroche said the fire was knocked down quickly, but the multi-family home has been deemed uninhabitable.

Laroche said everyone inside the home escaped safely and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting the two families, which include five adults and four children, that have been displaced.