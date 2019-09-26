6 homes evacuated after gas leak in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Six Pawtucket homes were evacuated after a resident reported a gas leak early Thursday morning, according to a Pawtucket fire official.

Firefighters responded to Daniels Street around 12:45 a.m. after a neighbor reported the odor of gas coming from a vacant home.

The neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

According to a Pawtucket fire official on the scene, firefighters later went into the affected home to ventilate it and the scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted National Grid crews working in the area.

The Providence canteen was also called in to assist the displaced residents.

No official word from authorities on what caused the gas leak.

Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue to bring you updates.