PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after five tractor-trailer trucks caught fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Prospect Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from a parking lot.

As the smoke begins to clear you can see what little is left of one of the cabs. pic.twitter.com/Mj8OkExsue — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) December 29, 2022

The fire appears to have started in the cab of one of the trucks and spread to the others. Three of the five trucks were significantly damaged, according to fire officials.

No one was injured and the cause is unknown at this time.