CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Five students at the Learning Community School in Central Falls were taken to the hospital after there was a chemical leak inside their school bus.

Fire Chief Scott Mello said a heating coil on the bus broke around 8:30 a.m. Friday, causing antifreeze to leak into the bus and spill onto some students’ backpacks.

Mello said five students reported feeling sick and were brought to the hospital as a precaution.

Crews checked multiple times to ensure it wasn’t carbon monoxide, Mello added.

The bus driver took the bus back to the yard and parents were notified of the incident.

Lindsey Lopez, the school’s communications coordinator, said the following message was sent to the affected students’ families:

“BUS #3 families in case we haven’t reached you yet, the bus had a mechanical issue causing antifreeze to spill onto a warm pipe causing steam which scared the students. As a precaution, we called paramedics to check all students and verify it was not carbon monoxide. No injuries have been reported. You are welcome to come to the school and see your child and decide if you want them to stay in school today or bring them to be seen by a doctor. We are calling each of you personally.”