WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash that was reportedly caused by a suspect attempting to evade arrest in Woonsocket Friday afternoon.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News it all started when officers spotted the suspect, who was wanted on a felony warrant, in the city.

Oates said the suspect sped off shortly after officers attempted to approach the vehicle. The suspect reportedly side-swiped two oncoming cars while speeding down Social Street and rear-ended a third before rolling over.

Here’s a look at two of the three vehicles damaged when police say the suspect sideswiped them. The third vehicle was reportedly rear ended by the suspect.



This began when police say the suspect spotted officers and took off speeding. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ck1hWKbH5X — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) June 9, 2023

The suspect and a passenger both took off running shortly after the crash, but were eventually taken into custody, according to Oates. Both the suspect and passenger were transported to the hospital and will likely face charges.

Oates said the three drivers of the other cars involved were also brought to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be serious.

It’s unclear exactly what the suspect was wanted for. Oates said neither the suspect nor the passenger are being identified as this time.