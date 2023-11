PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people were forced from their homes Tuesday night after a fire broke out in Pawtucket.

Crews responding to Pidge Avenue around 9 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the third-floor apartment.

Fire Chief John Trenteseaux told 12 News the fire was confined to a pair of rooms on that floor.

No injuries were reported but one pet cat died.

The cause remains under investigation.