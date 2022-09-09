PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Several arrests were made in Pawtucket Friday morning where members of Teamsters Local 251 were holding a strike against Northeast Transportation Services, a contracted DHL service provider.

Teamsters Principal Officer Matthew Taibi said workers have been on strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call “unfair labor practices.”

The workers are demanding the company pay for a share towards retirement, livable wages, and affordable healthcare.

Tensions got high during the strike, resulting in five Teamsters members being arrested, according to one of the union strikers. She claims police used pepper spray in the process, but that has not been confirmed.

“Today there was a lot of, I’d say, restraint, control, it’s a frustrating situation for everyone involved,” Taibi said. “Workers out on strike for a long time, we’re certainly disappointed in the outcome.”

It’s unclear what led up to the arrests.

12 News has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.