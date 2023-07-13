CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — FBI agents arrested a Central Falls man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago, 12 News has learned.

Juan Rodriguez was taken into custody Thursday and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In a court document released by the FBI’s Boston Division, agents claimed Rodriguez and two other men locked themselves inside a Senate staff office and refused to open the door for Capitol police officers.

The document states that one of the three men eventually unlocked the door for the officers, who made their way inside and escorted the men out. It appears the trio entered the office through a window that had already been shattered by another man, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in prison.

“The previously shattered glass was no longer in the window; the panes were empty; and glass littered the floor,” the court document reads.

Despite being escorted out, Rodriguez returned and asked the officers if he could have his phone, which he had left charging in the office, according to the document.

The officers obliged and went to search the office for Rodriguez’s phone. The court document says the officers “…found his phone, checked to confirm that it was his, and then returned it.”

Rodriguez was seen on surveillance inside the office, being escorted out by officers, and then returning for his phone while wearing a black and yellow Batman ski hat.

The FBI later confirmed that a mobile device associated with Rodriguez’s email account was pinged inside the Capitol building during the attack, according to the court document.

Rodriguez is the fourth Rhode Island man arrested for breaching the Capitol. Timothy Desjardins — the first Rhode Islander charged in connection with the attack — is currently behind bars after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a road rage incident and an unrelated armed standoff. He was given an 18-year sentence.

William Cotton pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in September. He faces up to six months is prison.

Bernard Joseph Sirr also pleaded guilty earlier this year for his role in the attack and was sentenced to two months behind bars.

Rodriguez was the 27th person arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.