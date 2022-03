PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held on Saturday afternoon.

The event kicked off at noon at the corner of Division and South Bend St. near Jenks Jr. High School.

The route then went along Wolcott St. towards downtown and ends at City Hall.

Gov. Dan McKee took part in the parade and Patricia Murray served as the Grand Marshal.