400 lbs. of marijuana, fireworks seized during Pawtucket man’s arrest

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — When Pawtucket police narcotics detectives entered a home on Farrell Street on Wednesday, they found at least eight huge storage tubs mostly full of marijuana buds.

That added up to about 400 pounds of cannabis — worth roughly $600,000 on the street, according to police.

Of course, one false move could have sent it all up in smoke since police said there was also boxes full of illegal fireworks in the home.

Juan Jimenez, 32, now faces a slew of criminal charges, including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana in excess of 5 kilograms. Det. Lt. Timothy Graham of the Special Squad/Narcotics Division announced the charges Thursday morning.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday after investigating Jimenez’s alleged drug distribution activities.

Besides the storage bins full of the drug, there were 87 marijuana plants, the table-full of fireworks, packaging and distribution materials, $12,000 in cash, and a firearm: a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun that Lt. Graham said was stolen, along with a fully loaded 33-round extended magazine.

Here’s the full list of charges against Jimenez:

Possession with intent, Schedule I drug

Possession of marijuana in excess of 5 kilograms

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation

Possession of firearms by a person convicted of a crime

Carrying a stolen firearm when committing a crime

Use, possession or sale of fireworks

Distribution or manufacturing of drugs in or near a school

Maintaining a common nuisance

Third of subsequent offenses

He was held without bail, according to court documents on the Rhode Island Judiciary website, and is due back in court September 25.

The Judiciary’s court documents show Jimenez’s criminal record dates back to 2006, when he was charged in Providence with two counts of manufacturing, delivering or possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He pleaded no contest and received suspended sentences.