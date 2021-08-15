4-year-old falls from 3rd floor window in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police were called to a home on Mulberry Street around 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child that fell from a 3rd story window.

When officers arrived, they did find the child outside. Police said while the child was non-verbal, he not appear to have any visible injuries.

The boy was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be checked out.

Investigators believe the boy lifted up a screen to the window, then fell out.

The child’s father was home at the time, but did not witness it.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances with this incident.