PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested four men following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Pawtucket.

Detectives searched an East Street home Friday morning, which is four houses down from a children’s daycare, and discovered a handgun with an obliterated serial number and laser pointer, as well as a 25-round extended magazine and several boxes of ammunition.

Investigators also found 2.4 ounces of suspected cocaine and tools typically used for cocaine distribution, which included digital scales, cutting agents, a kilo press, packaging material and several cell phones.

The search resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Carlos Depina Jr. and 25-year-old Mason Depina, as well as 26-year-olds Ebrima Jatta and Jovon Depina.

Carlos Depina Jr., 27 (Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department) Mason Depina, 25 (Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department) Ebrima Jatta, 26 (Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department) Jovon Depina, 26 (Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department)

Carlos Depina Jr., Mason Depina and Jatta are facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance and distributing a controlled substance near a school.

Jatta was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jovon Depina has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance, as well as failing to appear in court for a previous possession charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives expect more charges to be filed against the suspects.