PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.

Officers responding to Main Street around 6:30 p.m. found a 25-year-old Connecticut man with facial injuries. He told police that he was robbed and assaulted by three of his friends and a fourth person he didn’t know.

Police say the suspects fled from the scene and the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was located by the Providence Police Department a short time later where police arrested the driver, identified as Jayden Sacco, 19, of Westerly.

The other three occupants, identified as Tia Pierce, 25, of Wakefield, Dante Durrel, 24, of Pawtucket, and Mason Emery, 19, of Charlestown, were turned over to Pawtucket police for further investigation.

All four suspects have been charged with First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy.

They are all due to be arraigned later on Wednesday.