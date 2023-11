PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to knock down a fire that broke out Thursday at a commercial building on Beverage Hill Avenue in Pawtucket.

The surrounding area was enveloped in a cloud of smoke as crews battled the four-alarm fire. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

#UPDATE Crews expect to be out here for hours as they tackle the intense flames. Good news is that there are no reported injuries. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bQp05m5bSR — Alex Torres-Perez (@alextpnews) November 23, 2023

First responders from several different agencies responded to provide mutual aid.

Fire at commercial building on Beverage Hill Avenue on Pawtucket (Photo: Andrew Paskowski/WPRI-TV)

