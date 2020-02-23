33 people displaced after 4 alarm fire in Central Falls

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — 33 people were displaced from their homes Sunday morning after a four alarm fire burned through their apartment building.

The first calls came in around 10:30 a.m. for a fire at a three story housing complex on Sumner Ave.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw damage to the outside of the building.

The complex is home to several people with disabilities.

According to Deputy Chief Keith Sullivan, the building will not be livable for the foreseeable months.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com