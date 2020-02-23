33 people displaced after 4 alarm fire in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — 33 people were displaced from their homes Sunday morning after a four alarm fire burned through their apartment building.

The first calls came in around 10:30 a.m. for a fire at a three story housing complex on Sumner Ave.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw damage to the outside of the building.

The complex is home to several people with disabilities.

According to Deputy Chief Keith Sullivan, the building will not be livable for the foreseeable months.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced and the cause is under investigation.