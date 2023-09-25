(WPRI) — Three people are dead after two stabbings and a shooting took place across Rhode Island on Saturday.

In Cumberland, an altercation occurred on Front Street around 3 p.m. which ended in 40-year-old Otis Diggs being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and it is not believed to be a random act, police said.

Later that night in Central Falls, police responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dexter Street and Sumner Avenue.

The victim, who is only being identified as a Hispanic man in his 20s, left work and was walking to his car when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the victim worked at a nearby barbershop and the suspect was waiting for him when his shift ended. No arrests have been made.

Police are expected to have a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to give an update.

About an hour later in Pawtucket, police received a call around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing at 245 Manton Street, lot 216.

The caller, 28-year-old Sharita Watkins, said she stabbed her mother, 53-year-old Mary Melendez. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Watkins gave a full confession at the scene and is expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of domestic violence murder.