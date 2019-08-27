3 men arrested after teen grazed by bullet in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men were arrested after shooting into the air and grazing a teenager with one of the bullets Monday night.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Michael Lemoine, officers responded to Morin Heights Boulevard for multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

During the investigation, police learned three men were calling out to a male juvenile who lived in the area to come outside and discuss a previous incident.

Lemoine said the male juvenile, along with several other juveniles and one adult male, met the three suspects outside.

After the groups exchanged words, Lemoine said one of the suspects – Gerson Rivera, 20, of Woonsocket – fired several shots into the air. As everyone scattered, Lemoine said another suspect – Luis Vargas, 18, of Woonsocket – fired shots directly at the fleeing group.

According to Lemoine, a 16-year-old female was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head. She was rushed to Landmark Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Rivera, Vargas and the third suspect – Angel Bermudez, 21, of Woonsocket – fled the scene by car. Lemoine said officers found that car outside of a Diamond Hill Road home and subsequently arrested the trio.

While executing a search warrant on the home, officers found a semi-automatic pistol that matched the same caliber as the casings found at the crime scene, according to Lemoine.

Vargas, Rivera and Bermudez were charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and not having a license or permit for carrying a pistol.

In addition, Rivera was charged with possession of a firearm by an alien. Vargas was held without bail as a probation violator during his arraignment, while Rivera and Bermudez received $60,000 surety bail.