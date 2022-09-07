PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Pawtucket boy late last year, including his mother, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging Jessaline Andrade, 27, Yara Chum, 34, and Stephano Castro, 31, with second-degree murder.

Andrade has also been charged with two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

The boy was rushed to the hospital back in December after he was found unresponsive inside a Sayles Avenue apartment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication. Andrade’s 8-year-old son was also exposed to the drug but survived.

The apartment was in deplorable condition and lacked basic furniture, according to investigators, and the three suspects appeared to be manufacturing and selling drugs there.

Andrade, Chum and Castro were taken into custody back in February after the boy’s death was ruled a homicide. They’re scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 21.

12 News confirmed the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was previously involved with the family, but not at the time of the boy’s death.