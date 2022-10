PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is helping three people after an early morning fire in Pawtucket.

The fire started in the basement of a home on Carpenter Street just before 1 a.m., according to fire officials.

Everyone living in the home, including their dog, were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to keep the fire contained to the basement.

The fire marshal is looking into what caused the fire.