PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people charged in connection with the death of a Pawtucket toddler late last year, including his mother, are set to face a judge on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Jessaline Andrade, 27, Yara Chum, 34, and Stephano Castro, 31, with second-degree murder.

Andrade has also been charged with two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

The two-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital last December after he was found unresponsive inside of a Sayles Avenue apartment, where he was later pronuonced dead.

The apartment was in deplorable condition and lacked basic furniture, investigators said, adding that they also discovered equipment for manufacturing and distributing drugs.

Investigators said the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication. His 8-year-old brother also tested positive for fentanyl exposure but survived, according to police.

12 News confirmed the Department of Children, Youth and Families was previously involved with the family, but not at the time of the boy’s death.