WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men are facing a slew of drug charges as part of an investigation into the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Allen Stilkey, 50, of Pawtucket, Kurt Charbatji, 47, of Central Falls, and Carlos Garcia, 51, of Woonsocket, were arrested after investigators executed 12 court-authorized search warrants on vehicles, residences, electronic devices and the Outlaw Motorcycle Clubhouse, according to Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni.

Throughout the searches, Manni said investigators found 1 pound of methamphetamine, 52 sheets of LSD, 16 vials of steroids, 118 grams of cocaine, 78 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, body armor and approximately $4,000 cash.

Manni said both Stilkey and Charbatji are known full-patch members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, while Garcia isn’t a known member.

Stilkey is facing a lengthy list of drug charges, including two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver anabolic steroids.

Charbatji is charged with possession with intent to deliver LSD, possession of body armor, intimidation of a witness and obstructing the justice system.

Garcia is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a no-contact order.

The specifics of the investigation, dubbed “Operation Charlie Horse,” have not yet been released.