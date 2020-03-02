2nd time in 2 days: Child left in car at Twin River

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — After a Providence man was arrested Saturday for leaving his little boy unattended in a car parked outside Twin River Casino, a Pawtucket man was arrested Sunday for the same crime.

Lincoln police received a tip around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that a young child was left unattended in a motor vehicle in the west parking lot. Officers and Twin River security representatives found the 3-year-old boy secured in a car seat in a vehicle with a Mississippi registration, Capt. Philip Gould said Monday in a news release.

Though the boy had a winter coat and hat on, the temperature outside was 19 degrees and the car engine was off, according to Gould. The car doors were locked.

When Jermaine Jenkins, 38, arrived at the car moments later, he admitted the boy was his son and went inside for a “couple of minutes.”

Surveillance video clocked the time as 11 minutes that the child was left unattended in a freezing car, Gould said.

Police contacted the boy’s mother who soon arrived to pick him up.

Officers took Jenkins into custody and charged him with felony cruelty or neglect of a child. He was released after his arraignment.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was also notified of the situation by Lincoln police.

On Saturday, Mitchell Cuevas, 38, was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on a child neglect charge when patrons of the casino notified security after seeing Cuevas’s 3-year-old son, who is autistic, alone in a vehicle in 35-degree weather.

Cuevas is due back in court on May 22.

Before that, there were two documented incidents in 2018 of parents charged with child neglect for leaving their children unattended in cars in the casino’s parking lot.

In August of that year, Halston A. Borglund, 26, a Cape Cod resident, told police she’d run into the building to grab a set of keys but casino security determined she’d left her 3-month-old baby girl alone in her car, while the engine was running, for 90 minutes.

The following November, Jose Funes, 27, of Cumberland, was arrested after he left his little girl alone in a car, with the temperature outside standing at 36 degrees, police said. When officers showed up to the car, the girl was crying and appeared to be frightened.