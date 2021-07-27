2nd suspect in Twin River holdup surrenders to police

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A second man accused of a robbery at gunpoint last week in the parking lot of the Twin River casino in Lincoln has turned himself in, according to Lincoln’s police chief.

Nicholas Rudolph, 26, of Attleboro, surrendered to police Monday and was arraigned at Third District Court, Chief Brian Sullivan said Tuesday. Rudolph was ordered held without bail.

The robbery happened early in the morning on July 21. Two men had gotten out of their vehicle in the North Lot when police said the two suspects approached them, displayed a firearm and ordered the victims to kneel and hand over their money.

The first suspect identified by police, Anthony Mirabile, 24, was arrested Thursday at his home in Plainville, Mass. Police also seized a vehicle of Mirabile’s that matched a car involved in the robbery.

Rudolph is due back in court August 2 for a status conference, according to the Rhode Island judiciary’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

