2nd suspect in Central Falls shots-fired incident turns himself in

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The second of three suspects wanted in connection with gunshots fired outside Central Falls High School in late January has surrendered to police.

Izaiha Ortiz, 18, turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned Wednesday on charges of firing in a compact area, license/permit required for pistol/revolver, disorderly conduct, and two counts of conspiracy, according to Central Falls police. He was held on $10,000 surety bail.

Police allege Ortiz fired the shots around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, near the corner of Illinois and Summer Streets. Three men were seen fleeing the area immediately after, according to police, and responding officers found four spent 9mm casings on the sidewalk.

Both the high school and nearby Calcutt Middle School were placed on lockdown as a result. Police don’t believe the schools or anyone inside them were targets, and also noted that none of the suspects came from the high school.

No injuries were reported.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspects. Two days later, they identified two of the suspects as Ortiz and Ian Melendez, 21, who was arrested the following Monday, Feb. 3.

Investigators are now working to identify the third suspect. (See photos below.)

Anyone with information on the incident or the third suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeff Araujo (401) 616-2516 or jaraujo@cfpd.centralfallsri.gov.