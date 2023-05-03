WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bellingham man turned himself over to police Wednesday in connection with a fatal crash last month.

Woonsocket police say they had an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Jacob C. Hadley on a charge of duty to render aid.

The crash happened April 21 at the intersection of South Main and Providence streets. Police allege Hadley was a passenger in one of the vehicles and ran off after the crash along with the driver, 22-year-old Reed Barbour.

(L-R) Jacob Hadley and Reed Barbour

Both the driver and the passenger of the second vehicle were injured in the crash, according to police. The passenger, 39-year-old Brian Blanchette, later died at the hospital.

Barbour was arrested last week. Police said he’s still in custody in Massachusetts as he awaits extradition to Rhode Island to answer to charges of duty to stop in an accident resulting in death, duty to stop in an accident resulting in serious injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury

Hadley is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.