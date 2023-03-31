WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A second woman has been charged in connection to the death of a Woonsocket man earlier this year, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

Danielle Pamula, 38, has been charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of her father, 70-year-old Joseph Pamula.

Her twin sister Jennifer Pamula was originally charged with first-degree domestic murder after allegedly stabbing their father in the neck with a large pair of garden shears, police said.

Officers responding to the Cato Street home on Jan. 30 found Jennifer Pamula in the living room floor covered in blood, according to court documents.

Court documents say Danielle Pamula is the one who called for help after waking up from a nap and found their father.

When one of the officers asked Jennifer Pamula if she was OK, court documents say she reportedly uttered, “I had to do it.”

Oates previously told 12 News officers had responded to the home several times in the past.

Danielle Pamula is expected to be arraigned Friday.