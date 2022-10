WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police tell 12 News a 26 year old was stabbed in Woonsocket Sunday night.

The suspect, who is under 18 years-old, was later arrested and is now in the custody of Woonsocket Police.

Woonsocket Police also say the suspect was not formally charged as of 9 p.m. Sunday night.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.