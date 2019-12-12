25 people from 12 different countries become US citizens in Pawtucket ceremony

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two dozen people will ring in the new year as American citizens.

Twenty-five people became naturalized citizens of the United States in a ceremony Thursday morning at the Old Slater Mill in Pawtucket.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the new citizens originate from 12 different countries: Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, China, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ghana, India, Liberia, Pakistan, Portugal, and Vietnam.

Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond presided and administered the Oath of Allegiance. Old Slater Mill Executive Director Lori Urso, and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien also joined USCIS in welcoming the new citizens.  

The candidates currently reside in Central Falls, Chepachet, East Providence, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield, Warwick, Westerly and Woonsocket.

In 2019, the USCIS says they have welcomed approximately 834,000 citizens during naturalization ceremonies celebrated across the United States and around the world.

