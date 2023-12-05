PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police responded Monday night to a shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. near the School Street off-ramp. A witness said they heard gunshots from the area under I-95, where officers found two shell casings in the roadway.

Police learned the victim had been dropped off at The Miriam Hospital after the shooting. He told police he was a passenger in a vehicle when he heard a loud bang, then realized the right side of his head was bleeding.

Police said the man’s injury is not considered life-threatening.

The victim shared no further information and said he did not want to press charges, according to police.

Police said there’s no threat to the community at this time.